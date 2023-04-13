India: Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son killed in ‘encounter’ by Uttar Pradesh Police

Uttar Pradesh Police killed murder accused Asad Ahmed, the son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, on Thursday (April 13) in an encounter in Jhansi, a city in the north Indian state.

Asad was Atiq gang's shooter Ghulam were gunned down by the UP Police. Both Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and had been captured in CCTV footage while committing the murder in daylight. Both were killed during the encounter with the Special Task Force of UP Police.

“Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with an UP STF team,” said UP Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.



“Sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited. The UP STF team was led by Deputy SP Navendu and Vimal,” he said.



He said, "Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with the UP STF team."

Shanti Devi, who is the mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal, reacted to the news of Asad's killing. She said: "This is a tribute to my son."

#WATCH | "This is a tribute to my son," says Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal, on police encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide in Jhansi today pic.twitter.com/tCIYxDhOHl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023 ×

Former MP-Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide killed in an encounter by UP Police in Jhansi



The two were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case pic.twitter.com/FEBHQw6NVn — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023 ×

Umesh Pal and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year. Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder case of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal.

A case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Gangster Atiq, brother Ashraf in 14-day judicial custody

Meanwhile, a Prayagraj court sent gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

The two were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam amid security and remained in court for over two hours. Atiq and Ashraf will be kept in Naini jail in Prayagraj till April 26, said advocate Vikram Singh, the counsel for Umesh Pal's wife Jaya.

Singh said the arguments on the application for their police custody were yet to be completed.



(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE