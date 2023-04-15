Shahjahanpur road accident: At least 6 killed, 10 injured after tractor-trolley falls off bridge

A tractor-trolley fell off a bridge, resulting in at least six deaths in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a district hospital close by. At least 10 have been injured in the accident.

The accident occurred in the village of Birsinghpur in Tilhar when the tractor-trolley fell off a bridge into the Garra river. Police have reached the location, and rescue operations are underway.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed his grief over the accident and made an ex-gratia announcement of around US$2.4K each to the next-of-kin of the deceased, and US$610 to those injured.

जनपद शाहजहांपुर में दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को युद्ध स्तर पर राहत-बचाव कार्य संचालित करने व घायलों के समुचित उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 15, 2023

The administrative officers have also been tasked by the chief minister to carry out relief and rescue operations in a military-like manner and see to the injured people's medical treatment.

According to Shahjahanpur Police, there were about 30 people in the vehicle, and they were en route to the Garra river.

Sanjeev Bajpai, additional superintendent of police (rural), told PTI that given the ongoing rescue efforts, the number of casualties could rise.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from agencies)