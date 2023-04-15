Sudan army, paramilitaries clash LIVE updates: Sudanese air force strikes paramilitary bases in Khartoum

Speaking to Al Jazeera, on Saturday, Sudan's paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed to keep fighting till "all army bases are captured."

"We will not stop fighting until we capture all the army bases and the honourable members of the armed forces join us," Daglo told Al Jazeera.

This comes as fighting has been raging on across several cities in Sudan since Saturday morning after the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Daglo first clashed.



He also called army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan a criminal and accused the army of carrying out a coup, during a telephonic interview with Al Jazeera.