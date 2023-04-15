Sudan army, paramilitaries clash LIVE updates: Sudanese air force strikes paramilitary bases in Khartoum
Witnesses reported “confrontations” and loud explosions and gunfire near a base held by the RSF in south Khartoum, said a report by AFP, whose reporters heard gunfire near Khartoum airport as well in north Khartoum.
Subsequently, the RSF, which is headed by former militia leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, in a statement said that the army had entered their camps in south Khartoum and laid siege to paramilitary forces there.
Meanwhile, the Sudanese army said that the paramilitaries attacked “several army camps in Khartoum and elsewhere around Sudan,” spokesman Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah told AFP. He added, “Clashes are ongoing and the army is carrying out its duty to safeguard the country.”
Hours after the clashes broke out, the RSF claimed that they had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief, Khartoum international airport, as well as airports in the northern city of Merowe and El-Obeid in the west.
Following accelerating fighting between Sudan's army and its largest paramilitary group on Saturday (April 15), television reports on the situation showed plumes of heavy black smoke rising above Khartoum's skyline.
As fights with the military broke out, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed to have taken possession of the presidential palace, the army chief's home, and the Khartoum International Airport in an apparent coup attempt.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, on Saturday, Sudan's paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed to keep fighting till "all army bases are captured."
"We will not stop fighting until we capture all the army bases and the honourable members of the armed forces join us," Daglo told Al Jazeera.
This comes as fighting has been raging on across several cities in Sudan since Saturday morning after the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Daglo first clashed.
He also called army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan a criminal and accused the army of carrying out a coup, during a telephonic interview with Al Jazeera.
According a report by the news agency AFP citing officials from the doctors union in Sudan, at least three were killed as the fighting between the Sudanese army and its paramilitaries rages on in the capital city of Khartoum and surrounding cities.
In a statement on Facebook, the medics said "two people were killed in Khartoum airport" and another person was killed in El Obeid, in North Kordofan state, south of the capital
It added that at least nine other people were wounded in the clashes, including an army officer in Khartoum's sister city of Omdurman.
The United States Embassy in Sudan issued a statement saying, "Due to reports of heavy gunfire in several locations in Khartoum, Embassy staff have been ordered to shelter in place. American citizens are encouraged to shelter in place."
This comes hours after the US Ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey took to Twitter and wrote about the "sounds of gunfire and fighting" which began early Saturday after clashes erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitaries.
In a statement, the head of the United Nations mission in Sudan, on Saturday, called for an "immediate" end to fighting hours after clashes erupted between the country's army and paramilitaries.
The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAM) chief Volker Perthes "strongly condemns the eruption of fighting in Sudan."
It added, "Perthes has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence."
In a statement, the Sudanese air force said that they had "destroyed Tiba and Soba camps (in Khartoum) which belong to the Rapid Support (Forces) militia." This comes as the fighting between the country's paramilitaries and army rages on in the capital city of Khartoum.
The air force also said that the that the regular army was chasing down RSF fighters and urged civilians to stay indoors, reported AFP.
The claims by RSF taking control of the presidential place as well as Khartoum airport have since been denied by the army, as civilian leaders called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent the country's "total collapse".
The military's civilian interlocutors called on both sides "to immediately cease hostilities and spare the country slipping into the abyss of total collapse."
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that the situation in Sudan was fragile" but insisted there was still an opportunity to complete the transition to a civilian-led government.
Blinken who is on a state visit to Vietnam, addressing a press conference said, "It's a fragile situation. There are other actors that may be pushing against that progress but this is a real opportunity to finally carry forward the civilian led transition and one that we and other countries are trying to bolster."
According to several media reports and eyewitness accounts, explosions and gunfire were heard around the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, on Saturday (April 15) as clashes were reported between the military led by army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.
Hours later, in a statement, the RSF claimed that they had taken “full control” of the presidential palace and key areas. Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Sudan has asked Indians in the country to “stay indoors”.