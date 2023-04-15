Indians in Sudan asked to ‘stay indoors’ amid clashes between paramilitaries, army

According to several media reports and eyewitness accounts, explosions and gunfire were heard around the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, on Saturday (April 15) as clashes were reported between the military led by army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.

Hours later, in a statement, the RSF claimed that they had taken “full control” of the presidential palace and key areas. Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Sudan has asked Indians in the country to “stay indoors”.

Warning to all Indians in Sudan

The Embassy of India in Khartoum, in a statement, in light of recent clashes and firings to take “utmost precautions, stay indoors, and stop venturing outside with immediate effect”. It added, “Please also stay calm and wait for updates.”



IN VIEW OF REPORTED FIRINGS AND CLASHES, ALL INDIANS ARE ADVISED TO TAKE UTMOST PRECAUTIONS, STAY INDOORS AND STOP VENTURING OUTSIDE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. PLEASE ALSO STAY CALM AND WAIT FOR UPDATES. — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) April 15, 2023

Clashes and claims

Sounds of explosions and gunfire were heard across the Sudanese capital amid clashes between the country’s army and the paramilitary RSF. Witnesses reported “confrontations” and loud explosions and gunfire near a base held by the RSF in south Khartoum, said a report by AFP, whose reporters heard gunfire near Khartoum airport as well in north Khartoum.

Subsequently, the RSF, which is headed by former militia leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, in a statement said that the army had entered their camps in south Khartoum and laid siege to paramilitary forces there.

“The Rapid Support Forces were surprised Saturday with a large force from the army entering camps in Soba in Khartoum and laying siege to paramilitaries there,” reported AFP. It added that the army had “launched a sweeping attack with all kinds of heavy and light weapons.”

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army said that the paramilitaries attacked “several army camps in Khartoum and elsewhere around Sudan,” spokesman Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah told AFP. He added, “Clashes are ongoing and the army is carrying out its duty to safeguard the country.”

RSF claims to have seized the presidential palace and other key sites

Hours after the clashes broke out, the RSF claimed that they had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief, Khartoum international airport, as well as airports in the northern city of Merowe and El-Obeid in the west. According to a Reuters journalist, cannons and armoured vehicles were deployed in the streets, and the sound of heavy weapons fire was heard near the headquarters of both the army and RSF.

Escalating tensions

This comes after days of tensions between the army and the RSF which had sparked fears of a confrontation that would undermine long-running efforts to return Sudan to civilian rule after years of power struggles and military coups.

On Thursday, the army said that some of the recent movements in Merowe by the RSF were illegal and took place without coordination.

However, the paramilitaries said that the actions by the leadership of the armed forces and “some officers” were an attack on its forces with the intention of creating instability. Eyewitnesses told Reuters that there has been a heavy exchange of gunfire in Merowe, on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)





