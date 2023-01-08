Top 10 world news: Severe Covid cases may peak in China's smaller cities & more

A top official from China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that emergency and severe Covid cases may peak in small and medium-sized cities. This comes as the government reopened its borders and ended quarantine requirements for overseas travellers despite the worsening pandemic situation in China. As the war in Ukraine continues, Russia said it conducted a retaliatory strike on Kramatorsk to avenge the deaths of 89 Russian troops killed in Makiivka. And Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that his country cannot accept some demands of Turkiye for NATO membership.

Jiao Yahui, an official from China's National Health Commission (NHC), said the demand for emergency and critical care in China's large cities had likely peaked, but the Lunar New Year travel could trigger faster-rising cases in smaller cities and rural areas.

Russia on Sunday (January 8) said that its army has conducted a "retaliatory strike" in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatrosk to avenge the deaths of 89 Russian troops killed in Makiivka. The defence ministry said "more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed" as a result of a strike on Kyiv troops stationed in two buildings in Kramatorsk.

The military non-alignment of a decade was broken by Sweden and Finland as they applied for joining NATO, the US-led defence alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. However, their bids have been blocked by Turkiye which insists that both countries must join Ankara in its fight against banned Kurdish militants.

Scores of people holding a demonstration at a factory producing Covid-19 antigen kits clashed with the police, several videos that went viral on social media on Sunday showed. The incident took place on Saturday when the workers were protesting for wages and against layoff by the manufacturer, Zybio, in the central municipality of Chongqing.

The Kenya police on Saturday (January 7) arrested three more suspects in the murder of 25-year-old LGBTQ rights activist Edwin Chiloba. These three suspects have been arrested for their alleged role in disposing of Chiloba's remains.

As many as 38 people died and 87 were injured in one of the deadliest road accidents when two buses collided near Kaffrine in central Senegal on Sunday (January 8), a fire brigade official in Senegal told the news agency AFP.

A 32-year-old Iranian man was arrested in western Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, according to police officials on Sunday (January 8). An official statement said the police officers searched a residence in the Castrop-Rauxel town for "toxic substances" intended to carry out an attack.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran issued a media statement over the 'peeing' incident that took place in a Air India flight between New York and New Delhi, when a passenger Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger on November 26, 2022. Chandrasekaran accepted that Air India should have responded to the situation more swiftly.

While Australia is ranked number one on the WTC points table with a PCT of 75.56%, second -placed India could leapfrog them if they beat them 4-0 at home in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series.