Police arrest three more in murder of Kenya LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba

The Kenya police on Saturday (January 7) arrested three more suspects in the murder of 25-year-old LGBTQ rights activist Edwin Chiloba. These three suspects have been arrested for their alleged role in disposing of Chiloba's remains, news agency AFP reported on Sunday citing local media. Chiloba's body was found on a roadside stuffed in a metal trunk. His death has sparked nationwide outrage in Kenya with rights groups calling for better protection of members of the LGBTQ community.

On Friday, the police arrested a freelance photographer who is said to be a longtime friend of Chiloba. The police said the suspect's role in the murder was being investigated.

A post-mortem of Chiloba will be conducted on Monday while his family was preparing for burial on Saturday.

Apart from being an LGBTQ activist, Chiloba was also a fashion designer and model. On Friday, the Kenya LGBTQ Feminist Forum said the 25-year-old used fashion to deconstruct gender and advocate for the rights of the marginalised group.

Homosexuality is a taboo in Kenya and attempts to overturn British colonial-era laws banning homosexuality have been unsuccessful so far. Gay sex in the country is a punishable offence with penalties including imprisonment of up to 14 years.

'Shaken by Chiloba's murder': UN human rights chief

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk voiced alarm at the murder of Edwin Chiloba. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Turk said, "Shaken by the murder of human rights advocate Edwin Chiloba, fills me with deep sadness, standing in solidarity with LGBTQI+ activists around the world.

Volker further said that there is a need to redouble efforts for the protection of the community.

— Volker Türk (@volker_turk) January 7, 2023

The UN human rights chief's comments were echoed by African Union's human rights commissioner Solomon Ayele Dersso. In a statement issued on Saturday, Dersoo said it appeared that Chiloba's killing was a result of hate, and urged the Kenyan government to initiate a "transparent, thorough, and prompt investigation" into the murder and bring those responsible to justice, AFP reported.

Dersso also called on other African Union members to ensure that all vulnerable members of the society, "including those who are or are perceived to be different from the mainstream members of society including on account of their sexual or gender identity," are guaranteed to live a life free from the threat of violent attacks.

(With inputs from agencies)

