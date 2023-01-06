Kenya: 25-year-old LGBTQ rights activist killed, police launch probe

An activist from the LGBTQ community was killed in Kenya with police officials discovering his body stuffed in a metal trunk, a report by the news agency AFP said on Friday (January 6). The activist was identified as 25-year-old fashion designer and model Edwin Chiloba. According to the local media, Chiloba was found dead by the roadside on Wednesday around 40 kilometres outside the Rift Valley town of Eldoret.

The activist was from western Kenya.

Taking to Twitter, Denis Nzioka, a friend of Chiloba, said that the LGBTQ activist had been attacked in the past. "You represented and lived life well, Edwin Chiloba. RIP+," Nzaioka tweeted on Thursday.

The Kenyan police have launched an investigation into the matter with police spokesperson Resila Onyango telling The Star newspaper that the motive of the killing was still unknown.

"So, my movement is for everyone. It's about inclusion. And if I am going to fight what I have been marginalized for, I am going to fight for all marginalized people." Edwin Chiloba, Instagram post, 16/12/22



"You represented and lived life well, Edwin Chiloba. RIP+" — DENIS NZIOKA (@DenisNzioka) January 5, 2023

Edwin Chiloba's killing has sparked national outrage. Issuing a statement on Friday, the Kenya Human Rights Commission said it was truly worrisome that "we continue to witness escalation in violence targeting LGBTQ+ Kenyans."

The commission added that the human rights of people from the community were being violated with little consequence for perpetrators. The commission further urged the police to carry out a swift probe and ensure Edwin Chiloba's killers were apprehended and prosecuted, AFP reported

Remembering Chiloba, the Kenya LGBTQ Feminist Forum said the 25-year-old used fashion to deconstruct gender and advocate for the rights of the marginalised group.

Homosexuality is a taboo in Kenya and attempts to overturn British colonial-era laws banning homosexuality have been unsuccessful. Gay sex in Kenya remains a punishable crime with penalties that include imprisonment of up to 14 years.

(With agency inputs)

