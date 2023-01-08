Ukraine war: Russia claims it killed over '600 Ukrainian servicemen' in 'retaliatory strike' in Kramatorsk

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia on Sunday (January 8) said that its army has conducted a "retaliatory strike" in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatrosk to avenge the deaths of 89 Russian troops killed in Makiivka.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that "more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed" as a result of a strike on Kyiv troops stationed in two buildings in Kramatorsk.

This comes after Moscow ended a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine between January 6 and 7. Russia further vowed to push on with combat until it reaches a victory over its neighbour.

Russia's claims of killing hundreds of Ukrainian servicemen have not been verified by Ukraine. In fact, the mayor of Kramatorsk said earlier on Sunday on Facebook that nobody had been killed in an attack on various buildings in the city.

The Russian defence ministry further said that it had used reliable intelligence to target the Ukrainian troops. The statement also mentioned that more than 700 Ukrainian troops had been housed in one hostel and more than 600 in another.

