Senegal: At least 38 dead and more than 85 injured in a 'serious' bus accident

Dakar, SenegalUpdated: Jan 08, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
A fire brigade official in Senegal told the news agency AFP that at least 38 people died and 87 were injured when two buses collided near Kaffrine in central Senegal on Sunday (January 8).
Colonel Cheikh Fall, who is in charge of operations for Senegal's National Fire Brigade, said, "It was a serious accident. There were 125 victims, of whom 38 have died."
