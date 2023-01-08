Watch: Workers clash with police amidst massive protest at Covid antigen factory in China

Scores of people holding a demonstration at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits clashed with the police, several videos that went viral on social media on Sunday showed.

According to Reuters news agency, the incident took place on Saturday when the workers were protesting for wages and against layoff by the manufacturer, Zybio, in the central municipality of Chongqing.

Police and Zybio are yet to respond to this situation, but several media outlets reported that the protest pertained to wage-related issues and the layoffs of workers who were recruited recently.

"All the workers' demands are economic in nature," said a man in one video who called himself a "Marxist-Leninist-Maoist", reports AFP news agency. He asserted that their protest had no political undertones and was purely against the management.

One of the clips showed people hurling throwing traffic cones, boxes and stools at police carrying riot shields. While another video, posted on Twitter and Douyin, showed dozens of protesters chanting "return our money".

Jan 7, at #Chongqing city, #CCPChina, workers clashed with #CCP police whn they protested against their employer, ZY Bio(中元汇吉药厂) 's sudden announcement that some 10K employees would be laid off.

Immediately after the protest, the officials censored anything related to the incident on social media, with AFP claiming that the hashtag "Chongqing Dadukou Pharmaceutical Factory" was not visible a day after on the popular Weibo social media platform Sunday.

Only one post from the previous day is still appearing on Weibo, with a user describing the protest as an "interesting topic".

Whereas a video posted on video sharing app TikTok belonging to a state-owned news outlet showed what it claimed was a street littered with antigen tests in a Chongqing industrial park.

"Sources say a labour dispute triggered conflict," the caption read. The video was taken down within hours.

The enforcement officials have heightened their security after witnessing series of protests last year including worker unrest at Apple supplier Foxconn's massive iPhone factory in central China, as well as widespread protests in Chinese cities and top universities against Covid restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies)