Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine crisis, China aims to strengthen relations in Middle East, and more

The number of Russian military stations surrounding Ukraine has risen to 149,000, according to the Ukrainian Defence Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov. Also, China is finding itself a 'great opportunity' to strengthen its strategic tie-ups in the Middle East as the US is now slowly withdrawing.

Number of Russian troops around Ukraine reaches 149,000: Kyiv

The number of Russian military stations surrounding Ukraine has risen to 149,000, according to the Ukrainian Defence Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov.

To replace US, China aims to strengthen relations in Middle East: Report

China is finding itself a 'great opportunity' to strengthen its strategic tie-ups in the Middle East as the US is now slowly withdrawing.

'He is not a subordinate official': PML's Ahsan Iqbal takes a dig at Imran Khan during Bill Gates' visit

Secretary-General of Pakistan Muslim League Ahsan Iqbal took to his official Twitter handle, taking a dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claiming that he has "an inflated ego."

In Pics | First ever 'danger to life' warning issued in UK as storm Eunice makes landfall

UK's met department has issued first ever "danger to life" weather warning for London. Army has also been placed on standby as storm Eunice made landfall on Friday.

At 289 grams, Israeli strawberry breaks Guinness record as the world’s heaviest

A giant Israeli strawberry has entered the Guinness World Records to become the largest and heaviest berry in the world.

A burning cargo ship, consisting luxury cars, is adrift in mid-Atlantic

A ship carrying cars from Germany to the US is adrift in the Atlantic Ocean after it caught fire, forcing 22 crew members to abandon the vessel and escape.

Arson attacks and raids: Myanmar military has destroyed over 4,500 homes since coup

Since the February 2021 coup in Myanmar, the country's military has destroyed at least 4,571 civilian homes. More than half of these were in the country’s Sagaing region.

UK scraps ‘golden visas’ for ultra-rich foreign investors amid crack down on Russian money

The UK has scrapped its much-touted “golden visa” scheme that allows wealthy foreign nationals to settle in the country in exchange for bringing investment.

Six-year-old Haider, trapped in well in Afghanistan for three days, dies

After working round the clock, the rescue workers finally managed to pull out Haider, a 6-year-old boy from Afghanistan who was trapped in a well for three days.

Space travel rewires astronauts' brains due to low gravity: Study

The human body must overcome many distinct difficulties in order to travel in space, including what amounts to brain rewiring.