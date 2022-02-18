Six-year-old Haider, trapped in well in Afghanistan for three days, dies

After working round the clock, the rescue workers finally managed to pull out Haider, a 6-year-old boy from Afghanistan who was trapped in a well for three days
After working round the clock, the rescue workers finally managed to pull out Haider, a 6-year-old boy from Afghanistan who was trapped in a well for three days. Unfortunately, he was found dead.
A local journalist, while speaking to BBC, said that the boy was unresponsive and not breathing when he was pulled out of the well.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Zabul police spokesman Zabiullah Jawhar, while speaking to AFP said, "In the first minutes after the rescue operation was completed he was breathing, and the medical team gave him oxygen."
He further added, "When the medical team tried to carry him to the helicopter, he lost his life."
(Photograph:AFP)
Haider had been trapped in a well, located in the village of Shokak after he fell from a road on Tuesday.
The child slipped to the bottom of a narrow 25-metre shaft. He was unable to move around.
In order to get to Haider, the rescue team had to dug a trench into the ground. However, 24 hours before Haider was pulled out, he had stopped communicating.
A video footage which has gone viral on social media, shows his father saying, "Are you okay my son?"
"Talk with me and don't cry, we are working to get you out."
"Okay, I'll keep talking," the boy had replied.
Shortly after the rescue mission was completed, Taliban interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani tweeted, "With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever."