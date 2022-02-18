Six-year-old Haider, trapped in well in Afghanistan for three days, dies

After working round the clock, the rescue workers finally managed to pull out Haider, a 6-year-old boy from Afghanistan who was trapped in a well for three days. Unfortunately, he was found dead.

A local journalist, while speaking to BBC, said that the boy was unresponsive and not breathing when he was pulled out of the well.

