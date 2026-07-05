LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Prodigy Trap to Eternal Greatness: How 5 Teenage Debutants Changed Sports History

From Prodigy Trap to Eternal Greatness: How 5 Teenage Debutants Changed Sports History

Gautam Sodhi
Authored By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 18:43 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 18:43 IST

Following Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s historic India debut at 15 years and 99 days, we take a look at six sporting heroes who emerged on the international scene in their teens and dominated their respective sports forever.

Sachin Tendulkar (Cricket) – Debut as a 16-year-old
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (Cricket) – Debut as a 16-year-old

Sachin Tendulkar’s international debut at 16 not only changed Indian cricket but also this sport’s landscape forever. From facing the likes of deadly Wasim Akram and fellow debutant Waqar Younis in Karachi in November 1989 to notching up 100 international hundreds over two decades later, Tendulkar shaped how cricket has advanced and is played today. For all the right reasons, he became the poster boy of this gentleman’s game.

Lionel Messi (Football) – Debut as a 17-year-old
2 / 6
(Photograph: Others)

Lionel Messi (Football) – Debut as a 17-year-old

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi made his professional debut for FC Barcelona at the age of 17 and for his country a year later. He managed to outrun the ‘next Maradona’ curse by winning eight Ballon d’Or awards, a FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and countless other accolades, which puts him ahead of everyone as perhaps the greatest footballer of all time.

Martina Hingis (Tennis) – Debut as a 15-year-old
3 / 6
(Photograph: Others)

Martina Hingis (Tennis) – Debut as a 15-year-old

Well before Sooryavanshi, there was Martina Hingis, a trailblazer in women’s tennis. After becoming the youngest Grand Slam champion in the 20th century at 15 (in doubles) and in singles competition at 16 (Australian Open), Hingis announced her first retirement at 22. Although she later returned for a highly successful doubles stint, her majestic singles runs remained a teenage phenomenon.

Diego Maradona (Football) – Debut as a 15-year-old
4 / 6
(Photograph: Others)

Diego Maradona (Football) – Debut as a 15-year-old

Another 15-year-old debutant who rocked the world was one of the greatest footballers of all time - Diego Maradona. Widely known for his ‘Hand of God’ goal in the 1986 World Cup against England, Maradona was a magician who changed the way football is played nowadays. His ability to do wonders made Pele, the great Brazilian, say, “I hope to play football with him in the sky one day," while paying tribute to him.

Shafali Verma (Cricket) – Debut as a 15-year-old
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Shafali Verma (Cricket) – Debut as a 15-year-old

Becoming the youngest Indian to make her T20I debut at just 15 years, the Indian team opener Shafali Verma opened doors for countless women to dream about donning the Indian jersey at such a tender age. Although she hasn’t claimed a T20 World title yet, at exactly 21 years and 278 days, Shafali became the youngest player in cricket history (men's or women's) to score a half-century in a World Cup final (hitting a crucial 87).

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Cricket) – Special Mention
6 / 6
(Photograph: X/@BCCI)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Cricket) – Special Mention

A batting phenomenon, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is special and easily the most exciting prospect in Indian Cricket. Having already won an U19 ODI World Cup and five accolades in only his second IPL season – a record in itself- fearless Vaibhav looks set to make this sport and Indian Cricket all about himself.

Trending Photo

How the F-22 hides its hot jet exhaust from enemy heat-seeking missiles
5

How the F-22 hides its hot jet exhaust from enemy heat-seeking missiles

From Prodigy Trap to Eternal Greatness: How 5 Teenage Debutants Changed Sports History
6

From Prodigy Trap to Eternal Greatness: How 5 Teenage Debutants Changed Sports History

A bomber that lands sideways: Why the B-52 doesn't always point straight
7

A bomber that lands sideways: Why the B-52 doesn't always point straight

Why Russian fighter jets show visible body rivets compared to US jets
5

Why Russian fighter jets show visible body rivets compared to US jets

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs ENG T20Is
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs ENG T20Is