/From Prodigy Trap to Eternal Greatness: How 5 Teenage Debutants Changed Sports History

Another 15-year-old debutant who rocked the world was one of the greatest footballers of all time - Diego Maradona. Widely known for his ‘Hand of God’ goal in the 1986 World Cup against England, Maradona was a magician who changed the way football is played nowadays. His ability to do wonders made Pele, the great Brazilian, say, “I hope to play football with him in the sky one day," while paying tribute to him.