In Pics | First ever 'danger to life' warning issued in UK as storm Eunice makes landfall

UK's met department has issued first ever "danger to life" weather warning for London. Army has also been placed on standby as storm Eunice made landfall on Friday. As per BBC Weather, this storm could be one of the country's worst in three decades.
'Unusual to have a red weather warning'
Roads and railway lines have been hit leading to delays and cancellations of transportation services.
"Please take precautions. Please stay safe," Home Office minister Damian Hinds told Times Radio. He further added, "It is unusual to have a red weather warning. It is very unusual to have two."
Power cuts and travel destructions
The UK was already going through power cuts and travel destructions due to storm Dudley. Eunice, however, is expected to be more severe.
The National highways also issued a severe weather alert for strong winds, which covered the country's strategic road network from 6:00am to 6:00pm.
Several flood warnings issued
Two flood warnings were issued for the Cumbrian coastline and Keswick Campsite. Not just this but 42 flood alerts were also issued across northern England as well.
In Scotland, a flood warning was issued from Ayr to Troon. Several flood alerts have also been issued.
Schools shut, snow forecast
Schools have announced that they would shut for the day and residents were urged to remain indoors.
Heavy snow was also forecast in Scotland and northern England.