Top 10 world news: Russia to boost capabilities of armed forces, Germany appoints new defence minister & more

In the wake of setbacks faced in the ongoing war against Ukraine, Russia has decided to make “major changes” to its military structure. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed that the proposed changes to its armed forces will take place from 2023 to 2026. In other news, Germany named Boris Pistorius as the country’s new defence minister on Tuesday (January 17) following the resignation of Christine Lambrecht a day prior.

Click on the headlines to read more:



Russia proposes 'major changes’ to boost capabilities of armed forces

In the wake of setbacks faced in the ongoing war against Ukraine, Russia has decided to make “major changes” to its military structure. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed that the proposed changes to its armed forces will take place from 2023 to 2026.



Germany appoints Boris Pistorius as new defence minister, averts government crisis

Germany named Boris Pistorius as the country’s new defence minister on Tuesday (January 17) following the resignation of Christine Lambrecht a day prior. This comes weeks after several missteps by the now former defence minister of Berlin and amid mounting pressure on the country from European allies to approve the re-export of Leopard tanks for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.



US imposes visa restrictions on 25 people in Belarus including lawmakers over ‘politically motivated trial’





The United States imposed visa restrictions for 25 people including lawmakers for “undermining democracy” on Tuesday (January 17) over the trial in absentia of exiled democratic opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

For the first time in 60 years, China’s population has fallen. 2022 saw the nation’s population take a historic turn to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizens’ numbers. As per Reuters, this marks the beginning of profound implications for the economy of the nation.

In what emerged as one of the worst serial rape crimes in Britain, a service police officer of London's Metropolitan Police admitted to committing 71 sexual offences including 24 rapes against 12 women over the course of nearly two decades.



El Nino's 2023 return to give 'off the charts' rise in global temperatures

The El Nino climate phenomenon later this year may make 2023 to record 'off the charts' temperatures causing unprecedented heatwaves, scientists have warned. The El Nino refers to the warming of sea surface temperatures.

At least one person was killed and four others were injured after an explosion on an oil tanker ship took place, on early Tuesday (January 17), in Thailand’s Samut Songkhram province, said officials.



Wagner group commander seeks asylum in Norway claiming war crimes by the outfit

A BBC report says that a former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway. Twenty-six-year-old Andrey Medvedev is currently in Oslo after being detained by border guards following his intrusion last Friday. He is facing charges of illegal entry to Norway, his lawyer Brynjulf Risnes told the BBC.

Strikes in the United Kingdom are set to intensify, as on Monday Britain’s largest teaching and nursing unions announced further walkouts over pay. AFP reports, the National Education Union (NEU) announced that its members have overwhelmingly voted to walk out starting next month.



India’s Supreme Court seeks Centre’s view on criminalising marital rape



