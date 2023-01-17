El Nino's 2023 return to give 'off the charts' rise in global temperatures

The El Nino climate phenomenon later this year may make 2023 to record 'off the charts' temperatures causing unprecedented heatwaves, scientists have warned. The El Nino refers to the warming of sea surface temperatures. Such warming often peaks during December. El Nino occurs irregularly, from two years to a decade and can disrupt normal weather patterns globally.

In 2016, the hottest year in history, a similar El Nino event had swept the world.

Will 2023 be the hottest year on record?

So far, the forecast suggests that 2023 may not succeed 2016 as the hottest year on record. This is because the heating effects of El Nino can take months to be felt. This implies that not 2023 but 2024 may well take over 2016 as the hottest year on record.

The name ‘El Nino’ refers to the warming of sea surface temperatures that often peaks during December. In the past, the El Nino weather phenomenon has been known to bring long droughts all over the world.

The 1.5 degree target: El Nino to play spoiler

Meanwhile, the Met Office in the United Kingdom confirmed that the next big El Nino could take the world over 1.5 degree Celsius target. The global consensus on climate change aims to limit the global temperature rise within 1.5 degree Celsius.

“It’s very likely that the next big El Nino could take us over 1.5 degree Celsius,” professor Adam Scaife, the head of long-range prediction at the UK Met Office said in an official statement.

“We know that under climate change, the impacts of El Nino events are going to get stronger, and you have to add that to the effects of climate change itself, which is growing all the time,” he said.

“You put those two things together, and we are likely to see unprecedented heatwaves during the next El Nino.”

