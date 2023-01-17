Explained: 23,000 schools across UK to be affected as teachers announce strike. Here's all you need to know

Strikes in the United Kingdom are set to intensify as on Monday, Britain’s largest teaching and nursing unions announced further payouts over pay. AFP reports, the National Education Union (NEU) announced that its members have overwhelmingly voted to walk out starting next month.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Why are they protesting?

In two words: over pay.

Inflation in the UK has in recent months crossed the 10 per cent mark, and the teacher unions are demanding a pay raise for the nation’s educators.

How much raise are they asking for?

They are asking for a raise that at least matches the double-digit inflation.

In Scotland, teachers were offered a five per cent raise, which they rejected, instead demanding 10 per cent.

Across England and Wales, in 2022, many state-school teachers received a 5 per cent pay raise, while in Northern Ireland, many of them were offered 3.2 per cent for the school years 2021-22, and 2022-23.

However, teacher’s unions argue that with inflation above ten per cent, these meagre raises are essentially pay cuts.

When will the strikes start?

As per Daily Mail, strikes will happen over the course of two months; February and March.

On February 1 itself, thousands of teachers will walk out. This is expected to affect more than 23,000 schools.

Further strikes have been announced over six days, spread out between the two months. February 14, March 15 and March 16 will witness larger strikes, while February 28 and March 1 and 2 have been set for regional walkouts.

The NEU said that each school will only be affected for four days each, however, this has caused concern among the parents.

What are the parents saying?

In recent years, due to the coronavirus pandemic, education globally has suffered, with millions of children’s studies getting negatively affected by Covid restrictions and lockdowns.

Writing for Daily Mail Molly Kingsley, mother of a child who’ll be impacted, called the strike an “act of educational sabotage.”

She writes, “even a single day of missed education is unacceptable,” adding “it’s hard to understand how anyone could be comfortable inflicting such terrible damage on children at this critical time. Many go into teaching not for financial gain but to better young lives.”

Calling the union’s action “militancy”, Kingsley said that children of the poorest families will be most badly affected.

What would happen to children’s education in their teacher’s absence?

A Department for Education (DfE) issued guidance for schools and has called on headteachers to “take all reasonable steps to keep the school open for as many pupils as possible”.

It also suggested that individual schools or groups of schools may want to consider keeping a bank of “cover supervisors” like volunteers who already support the staff in their teaching.

Is this the first time teachers are going on strike?

No, currently many schools across Scotland are closed due to teacher strike action, while in Northern Ireland, administrative tasks are currently getting affected.

As per a new announcement by the Educational Institute of Scotland, the strikes are slated to continue in February, April and March. EIS has announced 16 days of industrial action.

In Ireland, five teacher unions are taking action, which as per Daily Mail falls short of a strike. Because of this, administrative tasks like lesson planning are reportedly being disturbed.

(With inputs from agencies)

