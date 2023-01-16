UK teachers announce strike, most English and Welsh schools to face closure

The National Education Union (NEU) has declared that teachers would walk out in England and Wales on seven occasions in February and March in protest of their wages. On February 1 and March 15 and 16, there will be national strikes. There are a number of regional dates as well. About 300,000 teachers and support staff members in England and Wales cast ballots for the NEU, the largest education union in the UK. The secretary of education has stated that she will meet with union representatives later this week, as reported by the BBC.

In line with advice from the Department of Education, head teachers are required to take "all reasonable steps" to keep schools open for as many students as possible throughout a strike.

After a referendum by the NAHT union fell short of the legally mandated 50 per cent turnout level, head teachers in England decided not to strike.

The union claims that due to supposed disruption brought on by postal strikes, a second ballot is being considered.

However, due to the needed turnout in Wales, NAHT members there will engage in strike action.

Also watch | UK to supply battle tanks to Ukraine amid Russian strikes

When do NEU teachers go on strike?

On the following days, there will be strikes on both a national and regional level, as reported by the BBC.

- 1 February: All schools in England and Wales

- 14 February: All schools in Wales

- 28 February: North and north-west England, Yorkshire and Humber

- 1 March: East Midlands, West Midlands, and the NEU's eastern region

- 2 March: South-east and south-west England, and London

- 15 and 16 March: Two-day strike of all schools in England and Wales

As confirmed by NEU, a school will only be impacted on a maximum of four of the seven dates.

In 2022, most state school teachers in England and Wales saw pay increases of five per cent.

The five per cent salary increase granted to members, according to the NEU, is basically a pay reduction because of the high inflation rates of over 10 per cent.

The NASUWT union's English and Welsh members voted to strike a few days prior to the NEU declaration, but the vote fell short of the required percentage of participants to allow industrial action.

Scotland's teachers have been on strike even since Christmas. The 16-day rolling strike started on Monday, with two local authorities' worth of schools participating daily.

Five unions representing teachers in Northern Ireland are still engaging in a non-strike activity.