Russia proposes 'major changes’ to boost capabilities of armed forces  

In the wake of setbacks faced in the ongoing war against Ukraine, Russia has decided to make “major changes” to its military structure. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed that the proposed changes to its armed forces will take place from 2023 to 2026.

The reforms proposed by the defence ministry include boosting the combat capabilities of its naval, aerospace and strategic missile forces, apart from major changes to the administrative system.

"Only by strengthening the key structural components of the armed forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation," Shoigu was quoted as saying on Tuesday, reports Reuters news agency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the proposed reforms were necessitated due to the "proxy war" being conducted by the West in Ukraine.

Peskov’s made the remarks in connection with the West pledging to send heavy weaponry to Ukraine to help resist the Russian forces.

In December, the Russian defence ministry had vowed to bolster its military forces to 1.5 million, after facing scathing criticism domestically for the ineffectiveness to take control of large tracts of Ukraine.

Member of Russia's private military seeks asylum in Norway

Ever since it began its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been on a recruitment drive to join more people to its military.

Also read | Wagner group commander seeks asylum in Norway claiming war crimes by the outfit

It has been hiring Afghan special forces, soldiers, and bribing foreigners with fast-tracked Russian citizenship in exchange for joining the Russian army.

Apart from that, Kremlin has also sought help from the mercenary force Wagner Group as it seeks to capture more territories in Ukraine.

In September, Putin signed into law to conscript citizens with unexpunged or outstanding convictions for murder, robbery, larceny, drug trafficking and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation to be called up for military service.

(With inputs from agencies)