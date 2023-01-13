Russia praises Wagner forces, Ukraine denies Moscow's claim of Soledar 'liberation'

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia on Friday claimed that its forces have taken control of Soledar, a town in eastern Ukraine, which remained a hotspot in the past few days due to Moscow's offensive. But Kyiv has denied the claims stating that heavy fighting is ongoing.

The Russian defence ministry said that "on the evening of January 12, the liberation of the city of Soledar was completed."

The town is known for being the largest salt mine in Europe and has a greater significance as it is just 15 kilometres from Bakhmut. Also, its 200 kilometres of underground tunnels have given a tactical advantage to the troops.

The defence ministry called the "liberation" important for the continuation of successful offensive operations in Donetsk, referring to a region in eastern Ukraine that Moscow is seeking to capture fully.

Watch this report:

The Russian Defence Ministry's spokesman, Lt Gen Igor Konashenkov, said: "The liberation of the town of Soledar was completed in the evening of January 12."

Konashenkov added that the development was important for the continuation of offensive operations in the Donetsk region.

He said that taking control of Soledar would allow Russian forces to cut supply lines for the Ukrainian forces in the Donestsk city of Bakhmut. They will also be able to block and encircle the Ukrainian units there.

In the initial claim, Russia didn't mention the involvement of the Wagner mercenary group founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Later, the Russian army praised the "courageous" forces of the mercenary group Wagner in an unusual recognition of the private fighting force.

"This combat mission was successfully implemented by the courageous and selfless actions of the volunteers of the Wagner assault squads," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE