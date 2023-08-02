Top 10 world news: Russia reaffirms stance on grain deal, Pope Francis in Portugal, and more

In the latest, Russian President Vladimir Putin requested assistance from his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday (August 2), seeking Turkish support in exporting Russian grain to African nations to address the crisis stemming from food shortages.

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday (August 2) to help Moscow export its grain to African countries to evade crisis because of food shortage. During the call, Putin also reaffirmed that Russia would return to the deal "as soon as the West actually fulfils all the obligations to Russia" contained within it.

Pope Francis, who is on a five-day visit to Portugal for a major Catholic youth event, on Wednesday, urged Europe to find "courageous courses of peace" to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Pope has constantly been advocating for peace in Ukraine and has repeatedly called for the warring nations to follow the diplomatic channels. He strived to play a mediating role, though he has been denounced for not condemning Russia for the war.

The Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 2nd) directed the Centre and state governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to ensure that no hate speech or violence takes place during the marches being held by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in protest against the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

China continues to be battered by the torrential rains as capital Beijing drowns in water. On Tuesday, the weather service informed that the city's had received the "heaviest rainfall in 140 years" since record-keeping began.

"The maximum value of rainfall recorded during this storm, which was 744.8 millimetres, occurred at the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping," the Beijing Meteorological Service said.

After clashes continued between rival factions at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, leaving 11 people dead, terror group Hezbollah has called for a halt to the proceedings.

Hassan Nasrallah, head of the group, in a televised address on Tuesday (August 1) urged the factions to keep aside their differences as the camp residents and their lives were being put in danger.

Thailand's progressive party Pheu Thai released a statement on Wednesday saying that it will nominate a real estate tycoon to become the prime minister after the reformist party that won the general election was excluded from a coalition trying to form the next government.

A shooting attack in West Bank's Jordan Valley near the Hamra Junction on Wednesday, has left a 31-year-old woman injured.

The victim, as per Israel National News report, was taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital for treatment of shrapnel wounds she suffered on her face. Israeli security forces are currently searching for the perpetrators, who reportedly fled the scene.

New Zealand's National Party, led by Christopher Luxon, has unveiled an audacious proposal to construct a NZ$24 billion (US$14.6 billion) road network, a cornerstone of its election manifesto aiming to revitalise public infrastructure.

However, the initiative has drawn both admiration and skepticism, with particular focus on the funding source - China.

A Delhi court on Wednesday (August 2) ordered to de-seal Uphaar Cinema hall, in which 59 people lost their lives and more than 100 were injured because of a tragic blaze in 1997. The court said that the sealing of the property would not serve any purpose.