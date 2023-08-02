Pheu Thai to dump election winner Move Forward Party, form new coalition

Thailand's progressive party Pheu Thai released a statement on Wednesday saying that it will nominate a real estate tycoon to become the prime minister after the reformist party that won the general election was excluded from a coalition trying to form the next government

The country has been in political limbo since the May 14 election after it was won by the Move Forward party with the support of young voters who were tired of rule by military-linked governments, closely followed by the populist Pheu Thai.

Pheu Thai, the party formed by former telecoms tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra, said it would nominate Srettha Thavisin in a parliamentary vote for prime minister that was scheduled on Friday.

It said that the Move Forward party was now no longer a part of the efforts in forming a government. Even after winning majority seats in the elections, the party faced opposition from pro-military parties and members of the military-appointed upper house Senate, which was startled by its reform agenda.

Pheu Thai leader Chonlanan Srikaew announced that MFP was dumped from the coalition.

"The formation of the new government will not include MFP," he told reporters.

"Pheu Thai will work to get enough votes, MFP will be in opposition, and we will work in a new dimension that is beneficial to the people."

"Pheu Thai has supported Move Forward to our fullest ability," he said further describing his party's decision to ditch its ally and take the lead in forming a government.

Earlier, Move Forward's attempt to get its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, voted in as prime minister was rejected by conservatives twice.

Rangsiman Rome, a Move Forward lawmaker, told reporters he was shocked by Pheu Thai's decision to leave their alliance.

"I thought we were married. Today ... it's like a divorce," Rangsiman said near Pheu Thai's headquarters, where more than 100 people gathered to protest against the sidelining of Move Forward.

"You betrayed the people," some protesters shouted, referring to Pheu Thai.

Pheu Thai's nominee for prime minister, Srettha, has very little political experience. He co-founded Bangkok-listed Sansiri, which is one of Thailand's largest real estate developers.

As per news agency Reuters reports members of a new alliance that will seek to form the next government would be revealed on Thursday.

Pheu Thai's attempt in forming a government comes as Thaksin is all set to return to Thailand after almost spending 15 years in self-exile.

Thai court suspends Pita

Pita Limjaroenrat, the prime ministerial candidate in Thailand, was temporarily suspended from parliament on Wednesday (July 19) by a Constitutional Court.

The move came after a case against him was accepted alleging he was unqualified to run in the May 14 election.

The suspension was announced when Pita was returning to parliament for another day of deliberation on whether he could become prime minister after his initial effort failed by 51 votes last week.

The court released a statement saying that Pita has 15 days to respond.

A complaint was filed by the Election Commission against the Move Forward Party (MFP) leader condemning him for violating election laws for allegedly holding shares in a media company.

(With inputs from agencies)

