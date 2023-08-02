New Zealand opposition party dismisses concerns over road plan's alleged risk of entering Chinese debt trap

New Zealand's National Party, led by Christopher Luxon, has unveiled an audacious proposal to construct a NZ$24 billion (US$14.6 billion) road network, a cornerstone of its election manifesto aiming to revitalise public infrastructure.

However, the initiative has drawn both admiration and skepticism, with particular focus on the funding source - China.

Luxon remains undeterred by criticism, arguing that the project could pave the way for a modernised transportation system and economic upswing, reported the South China Morning Post.

Pioneering a grand vision: NZ's multibillion-dollar road network

In a strategic bid to address mounting traffic congestion and bolster economic prospects, the National Party has championed a transformative vision to construct an extensive network of expressways and transport systems.

The proposition, embedded within their election manifesto, promises to allocate NZ$24 billion to this ambitious endeavour.

Christopher Luxon, the driving force behind this proposal, envisions a well-connected nation with enhanced trade and mobility.

Chinese investment: A double-edged sword?

Luxon's unwavering stance on seeking foreign investment, particularly from China, has raised eyebrows among critics who fear potential debt dependence.

Luxon argues that numerous sovereign wealth funds have expressed keen interest, and he remains open to Chinese financing.

He stresses the urgency of modernising New Zealand's infrastructure and maintains that a robust road network is vital for the nation's growth.

However, concerns linger about falling into a debt trap similar to instances observed in other countries.

The national infrastructure agency's role

Central to the National Party's strategy is the establishment of the National Infrastructure Agency, tasked with evaluating partnerships and financing options for these grand projects.

The question of employing Chinese labour to construct the road network remains on the table, with Luxon deferring the decision to this agency.

He asserts that collaboration and prudent financial choices will be paramount to the success of these endeavours.

Luxon's global investor outreach

Christopher Luxon's outreach to potential investors spans beyond China, encompassing Canadian and Australian pension funds.

Reports indicate his proactive engagement in seeking diverse sources of funding for the envisioned infrastructure overhaul.

This approach aims to bolster the credibility and sustainability of the financing model.

Political friction and public reaction

Luxon's bold vision has sparked spirited debates within New Zealand's political landscape.

Prime Minister and Labour leader Chris Hipkins dismissed the proposal as fantastical and criticised its financial feasibility. Meanwhile, public opinion remains divided, with social media platforms echoing concerns about foreign influence, debt vulnerability, and potential long-term consequences.