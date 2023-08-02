Pope Francis urges Europe to find 'courageous courses of peace' for Ukraine as he arrives in Portugal

Pope Francis, who is on his five-day visit to Portugal for a major Catholic youth event, on Wednesday, urged Europe to find "courageous courses of peace" to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Pope has constantly been advocating for peace in Ukraine and has repeatedly called for the warring nations to follow the diplomatic channels. He has strived to play a mediating role though he has been denounced for not condemning Russia for the war.

"We are sailing amid storms on the ocean of history, and we sense the need for courageous courses of peace," he said in an address to officials and diplomats at Lisbon's riverside Belem Cultural Centre.

"With a deep love for Europe, and in the spirit of dialogue that distinguishes this continent, we might ask her: 'Where are you sailing, if you are not showing the world paths of peace, creative ways for bringing an end to the war in Ukraine'?"

Pope arrives in Portugal

Francis is on his five-day visit to Portugal, from August 2 to 6. During his visit, he will attend the World Youth Day global gathering which is a week-long celebration including religious, cultural and festive events and is held every three years in a different city. According to the Vatican, about 330,000 young people have registered and many more might attend. Meanwhile, Portuguese officials estimate that more than one million people are expected to take part.

On Monday, Prime Minister Antonio Costa called it “the biggest international event” Portugal has ever hosted.

This will be the first event, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and also the 86-year-old Pope’s first trip since his intestinal surgery, last month.

Francis was greeted with a standing ovation as he arrived on the stage in a wheelchair to deliver a speech which was centred around Portuguese literature and music.

Pope Francis, who is also the very first Latin American pope, said he hoped this year's event would serve as an "impulse towards universal openness" for Europe.

"For the world needs Europe, the true Europe. It needs Europe's role as a bridge and peacemaker in its eastern part, in the Mediterranean, in Africa and in the Middle East," he said.

"We are transforming great reserves of life into dumping grounds of plastic," he said. "How can we claim to believe in young people, if we do not give them healthy spaces in which to build the future?"

(With inputs from agencies)

