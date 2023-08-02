Hezbollah chief urges for halt to deadly clashes at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

After clashes continued between rival factions at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, leaving 11 people dead, terror outfit Hezbollah has called for a halt to the proceedings.

Hassan Nasrallah, head of the group, in a televised address on Tuesday (August 1) urged the factions to keep aside their differences as the camp residents and their lives were being put in danger.

“This fighting must not continue because its repercussions are bad – for the camp’s residents, for the dear Palestinian people...for the south, for all of Lebanon,” said Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah chief added that anyone who could “pressure, say a word, make contact, make an effort” to secure a truce should do so.

What is happening in the camp?

Ein al-Hilweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon which houses over 63,000 people has been the ground zero for clashes, ever since the leader of the Fatah faction and four of his bodyguards were killed by another Palestinian group.

Fatah released a statement in the aftermath and said the "abominable and cowardly crime" was aimed at damaging the "security and stability" of the Palestinian camps in Lebanon.

According to multiple reports, Fatah has been going hammer and tongs with the Islamist group, identified as Jund al-Sham. While 11 remain dead, over 40 people, including children have been wounded due to the escalation in tensions.

People leaving the camp

A UN report states that most of the people in the Ein al-Hilweh camp are Palestinians whose descendants were forced to flee their homes in 1948 after the state of Israel was established. Since then, clashes between rival groups over the administration of the camp have not been an uncommon phenomenon.

However, the clashes that erupted last week have led to at least 2,000 people in the camp leaving the space, according to the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is a Shia terror outfit, majorly operating in southern Lebanon, backed by Iran. The group came into existence during the 15-year Lebanese Civil War and has been waging a war against Israel by supporting Palestinian factions and their cause.

Apart from the UK, Hezbollah has been proscribed in Canada, Germany, Britain, Argentina, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies)