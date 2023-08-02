US says Russia could be ready for resuming talks on Black Sea grain deal

Over a fortnight after Russia killed the Black Sea grain deal which allowed safe passage to Ukrainian ships carrying grain shipments, the United States has said Kremlin might be prepared to return to talks, according to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to United Nations.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Thomas-Greenfield said if Russia's demands, which led to it walking out of the deal in the first place are met, it could return to the grain deal.

"We have seen indications that they might be interested in returning to discussions. So we will wait to see whether that actually happens," said the ambassador.

Aftermath of the deal cancellation

Ever since Russia pulled out of the deal, the fighting between both sides has intensified. Russia initially pounded the port cities of Ukraine such as Odesa and Mykolaiv with missile attacks, killing several innocent civilians in the process. Moreover, Kremlin said it was keeping a close tab on the Ukrainian vessels, and would consider them as potential military targets.

Last week, Russia's FSB security service turned away a cargo ship bound for the port of Rostov-on-Don after finding "traces of explosives" on it.

Meanwhile, Kyiv returned the favour by targeting Moscow with indiscriminate drone attacks, which might have spurred the 'returning-to-table' talks.

What is the Black Sea grain deal?

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of food grains, such as wheat and corn, and has played a significant role in the UN’s food aid programmes. Therefore, when Russia invaded and blocked Ukrainian ports, prices of food grains soared across parts of the world.

After months of jeopardy, a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July last year lifted a Russian naval blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea cities and set terms for millions of tonnes of wheat and other grain to start flowing from Ukraine's filled silos and ports.

However, despite multiple extensions to the deal, Moscow remained miffed that none of its demands were being met. Days before announcing the cancellation of the deal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the deal had no positive prospects for Moscow and that goodwill cannot be endless.

"Work is ongoing, but to be honest we don't see any particularly positive prospects. Everything that was agreed on regarding us has not been fulfilled. The extension of the grain deal was a goodwill gesture. Russia has repeatedly made such gestures," said Peskov.

On Tuesday (August 1), Peskov reiterated the stance and told the state news agency that conditions for Moscow's return to the deal were clear to the international community.

"Moscow is ready to return without delay to the grain deal. But after the conditions for Russia are fulfilled," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)