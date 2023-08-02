Indian Supreme Court orders authorities to ensure no hate speech happens at protests against Nuh violence

The Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 2nd) directed the Centre and state governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to ensure that no hate speech or violence takes place during the marches being held by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in protest against the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

Forces to be deployed

As per news agency PTI, the bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti have also ordered the deployment of additional police or paramilitary forces to ensure no damage is met to properties. They've also asked for the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive areas for the preservation of videography of the events.

"Authorities, including the police, will make use of the CCTV cameras where installed or make video recording in all sensitive areas wherever required and the CCTV footage and video will be preserved," said the Supreme Court in its order.

NCR to see numerous rallies

The Indian top court passed this order after senior advocate CU Singh informed the bench that the Bajrang Dal and VHP have announced a large number of protests and yatras in the Indian National Capital Region (NCR).

When asked if these were processions where speeches will be given, Singh stated that they've been described as "pradarshan" and that 23 rallies are happening in Delhi — some of which happened in the morning and some are scheduled for evening.

As per an Indian Express report, replying to a query from the bench, Singh specified that hate speeches were made at some events.

Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have, since the morning, staged protests against the communal violence in several parts of Delhi. Reportedly, the protestors staged their rallies near East Delhi's Nirman Vihar Metro station and Ghonda Chowk, where slogans were raised.

As per a PTI report, despite the imposition of CrPC Section 144, which prohibits unlawful assembly of more than four people, Hindu-rights group VHP held a demonstration in Gautam Buddh Nagar district's Noida.

The procession started from Noida Stadium in Sector 21A around 10 am and culminated near the District Magistrate's office in Sector 27. It reportedly witnessed the participation of hundreds of members and supporters of VHP and Bajrang Dal.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE