India: Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram as mob of at least 200 vandalised, set fire to shops

Fresh violence erupted in the Indian state of Haryana’s city of Gurugram, on Tuesday (August 1), after a mob of nearly 200 people rampaged across the Badshahpur. This comes a day after at least five people, including two police personnel, were killed in clashes between two groups following a religious procession in Nuh district of the same northern state.

Mob rampage on Tuesday

According to Indian media reports, a mob of nearly 200 men on motorbikes and SUVs vandalised at least a dozen shops, in Badshahpur around 40 kilometres away and hours after the clashes in Nuh. The incident reportedly took place at 4:00 pm (local time) in the city’s main market where shops, mostly restaurants, meat shops, and roadside food stalls were targeted.

At least four shops were set on fire in Sector 66 and no one was reported to be injured. A fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the blaze, reported news agency PTI. The Badshahpur market was also shut down, said the police.

However, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, on Tuesday described the situation as “normal,” and told ANI, “There were some spill-over impact in Sohna of whatever happened in Nuh yesterday, however, situation was brought under control by evening.”



He added, "Sohna was our main focus area, peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted flag march as well...in Gurugram one death reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and 2-3 shops have been vandalised."

After the police arrived at the site where the violence was reported, some rioters managed to flee on their bikes and other vehicles, said the officials. However, some suspects have been detained, the officials added. The police also refuted the reports of some shanties being set on fire in Kadarpur road.



Schools and colleges in Gurugram to remain closed

The recent violence has also prompted the officials to close schools and colleges in the town of Sohna. Gurugram District Magistrate office released a statement and said that considering the current situation and "communal tension in the neighboring district of Nuh, which has led to the blockage of roads by anti-social elements in bordering parts of District Gurugram, particularly sohna".

It added, that these actions may disrupt peace and public order in the region and "to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the students, it is deemed necessary to close all government and private educational institutions" on August 2 in Sohna sub-division of District Gurugram.



Sale of loose petrol and diesel 'strictly prohibited'



The officials also halted the sale of loose petrol and diesel in Gurugram with "immediate effect."



"In wake of the ongoing communal tensions, all fuel stations operating in Gurugram have been strictly prohibited from selling loose petrol/diesel to any person with immediate effect," said Yadav, in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Clashes in Haryana’s Nuh

At least five people, including two police personnel, were killed in clashes between two groups in Nuh district, around 50 kilometres away from the Indian capital Delhi, on Monday. This comes after the violence broke out when one group reportedly tried to stop a religious procession.

“Five people involved in the incident have been rounded up and the others are being identified,” said the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, as per Reuters. According to officials, as many as 70 people, including police personnel, were reported injured after the clashes.

The religious procession, Brij Mandaj Jalabhishek Yatra, was held by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) – a right-wing organisation.

Media reports suggested that it was stopped by a group of young men on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway and stones were reportedly hurled at the procession.

After which over 2,500 people rushed to take shelter in a nearby temple and were later rescued. By evening the violence had escalated as a mosque was set on fire post-midnight and hundreds of vehicles were torched overnight

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condemned the incident and assured to take strict action against the people responsible for the violence. According to the administration, 44 FIRs have been registered so far in which more than 70 people have been arrested, as of Tuesday.