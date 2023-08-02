Haryana violence: Delhi, Rajasthan and UP on high alert, key meeting to be held in Manesar

Communal violence in India’s northern state of Haryana has set alarm bells ringing in neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Clashes were first reported in the Nuh district of Haryana on Monday (July 31); however, the violence was also reported from Gurugram on Tuesday (August 1). So far, at least five people have been killed.

Shops were set to fire in the Badshahpur area of the city, which lies in the National Capital Region (NCR). Now, as the violence spreads, police in nearby states have pulled up their socks to avoid any untoward incidents in their areas.

Delhi on alert

Delhi Police have increased patrolling in the national capital, especially in those areas where mixed populations live. A senior police officer was quoted in the media as saying they were carefully monitoring developments in Haryana as it may have an impact on Delhi as well.

Drones are also being used to monitor sensitive places. “Keeping North Delhi safe & serene! Police deploys cutting-edge drone survey to watch over the area, ensuring harmony prevails and public safety remains top-notch,” Delhi police said in a post on X.

Police have also increased patrolling in some areas, where they are interacting with locals. Police have also erected barricades at border areas to better control and monitor the flow of traffic from nearby states.

Key meeting to be held in Manesar

In the wake of the violence in Haryana state, a key meeting or Mahapanchayat has been convened for 11 AM Wednesday (August 2), where villagers and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing nationalistic group with links to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), are demanding arms licenses of Muslim men be cancelled.

Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (UP) also on alert

Officials have suspended internet services in four Tehsils of Rajasthan state, namely Pahari, Kaman, Sikri and Nagar in the Mewat region of Bharatpur.

Watch: India: Deadly violence breaks out in Haryana

Meanwhile, police in UP state have also intensified vigil and issued alerts in at least 11 districts of the western region. Mathura, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddh Nagar were some key areas where alert was issued.

ADG (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna said mainly Mathura and Aligarh were sensitive due to the ongoing 84 Kosi Parikrama, the 297-km religious tour that also includes some areas of Haryana’s Mewat district.

“We are coordinating with Haryana police to ensure security has been intensified along the route,” he said.