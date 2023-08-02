West Bank shooting attack: Woman suffers shrapnel injuries in Jordan Valley

A shooting attack in West Bank's Jordan Valley near the Hamra Junction on Wednesday, has left a 31-year-old woman lightly injured.

The victim, as per an Israel National News report, was taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital for treatment of shrapnel wounds she has suffered on her face. Israeli security forces are currently searching for the perpetrators, who have reportedly fled the scene.

Eyewitness reports

According to eyewitnesses, the terrorists fired shots from a passing vehicle, which led to one person to suffer from shock.

The injured woman was travelling with her husband and their two young children, ages six and nine, when the attack took place. The terrorists opened fire on the family's vehicle from a passing car, which left bullet marks on the family's car.

Recalling the terrifying incident, Rafael, the woman's husband told Kan Reshet Bet: "We were returning from a vacation in the north, and suddenly I noticed a vehicle with Palestinian licence plates starting to turn around on the road, and it made a suspicious movement. I stopped 20 meters ahead, and the vehicle returned to its lane and began moving towards me. Two meters away from us, he crossed the line, blocked me, and the traveler exited with an M-16 weapon and began firing."

"My wife shouted, 'It's a terror attack, go into reverse, escape!' and the terrorists' vehicle drove straight towards Shechem."

The victim, who suffered light injuries from broken glass, was fully conscious and treated at the scene by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics before being transported to the hospital.

Official statement

MDA paramedic, Yonatan Shenbai, told Israel National News that upon their arrival at the scene they "saw the vehicle, which showed signs of gunshots. In the vehicle were four people - a man, a woman, and two children ages six and nine. By a miracle, only one of the travellers, a woman of 31, suffered light injuries from broken glass. We provided her with medical treatment at the scene and evacuated her to the hospital."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) which responded to the incident, has confirmed that a shooting attack took place from a passing vehicle near the Hamra Junction.