West Bank: Ma'ale Adumim terror attack victims in stable condition

Six Israeli citizens were injured in a terror attack in the West Bank settlement city of Ma’ale Adumim on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, five of the victims were still in the hospital, including one in serious condition who had to undergo surgery for the injuries.

The attack

As per Times of Israel report quoting law enforcement officials, a Palestinian terrorist opened fire at a group of people, including diners at a burger restaurant in a plaza outside a main shopping mall in the settlement.

The terrorist, while attempting to flee the scene, was shot dead by an off-duty police officer.

Among the injured, one victim remains in serious but stable condition, another is in moderate but stable condition, and one was released from the hospital on Tuesday evening, said the police statement.

Three others, including a 14-year-old boy, are in light-to-moderate condition at Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus, reports the publication.

Terrorist identified

Times of Israel reports that the terrorist has been identified by the Shin Bet security agency as 20-year-old Mohannad Muhammad Suleiman al-Mazra'a from the nearby West Bank town of al-Azariya.

He reportedly worked as a cleaner at a local community centre in Ma'ale Adumim and had a permit to work in West Bank settlements but not on the Israeli side of the Green Line.

Motive

An unverified recording attributed to the terrorist is being circulated on Palestinian social media. In it, he claims to have no affiliation with any faction.

Footage of the incident shows the terrorist, wearing a fluorescent yellow vest, opening fire at people from within bushes behind a bus stop. He can then be seen fleeing down a road, where he was shot by the Border Police officer.

Talking to Channel 12, the officer who is yet to be identified said: "At first I wasn’t sure if he was the terrorist, but I cocked my weapon and yelled at him to freeze. He didn't and started shooting at me." The off-duty police officer returned fire and stopped the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

