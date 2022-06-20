Top 10 world news: Russia becomes China's biggest oil supplier, and more

Russia has become China's biggest supplier of oil, the Indian Army issued a notification regarding the government's Agneepath scheme, zero-Covid policy in China is creating a sea of hazardous waste.

Click on the links to read the full report

Russia becomes China's biggest oil supplier amid Ukraine war

Amid the Ukraine war, Russia has become China's biggest supplier of oil, customs data showed on Monday (June 20).

Agneepath scheme: As stir continues, Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitments

Amid nationwide violent protests, the Indian Army issued a notification on Monday (June 20) regarding the government's Agneepath scheme.

A sea of hazardous waste: China's coronavirus mass testing is becoming a huge problem

China is relying on mass testing as part of its zero-Covid policy to avoid public health catastrophe. But it is creating a sea of hazardous waste

Japan: In major blow to LGBTQ rights, court rules same-sex marriage ban is not unconstitutional

In a setback for activists after a landmark verdict last year found the opposite, a Japanese court ruled on Monday that the country's failure to recognise same-sex marriage is constitutional.

Iran hangs extremist accused of murdering Shiite clerics

Iran on Monday hanged a Sunni extremist who was sentenced to death for killing two Shiite clerics and wounding another in early April, the judiciary said.

International Air Transport Association says aviation industry's return to profit is 'within reach' in 2023

The International Air Transport Association said on Monday that despite ongoing uncertainty the aviation industry's return to profit is "within reach" in 2023.

70,000 Belgian workers march through Brussels against sharp rise in cost-of-living

Demanding government action to tackle sharply rising living costs, approximately 70,000 Belgian workers marched through Brussels on Monday to push for higher salaries.

Canadian authorities to review MDMA trials over alleged abuse of study participants

The California-based Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) started conducting trials into the medicinal values of the drug MDMA and in May 2021, they released their first results from a phase three trial.

'Talks have not progressed': Britain gearing up for biggest rail strike in over 30 years

In a row over pay as soaring inflation erodes earnings, the UK's railway network this week faces its biggest strike action in more than three decades.

Germany downplays Sweden, Finland's NATO bid expectation: Report

Germany, on Monday, downplayed expectation that NATO summit next week would take concrete decision on Finland and Sweden's membership, but it stressed that a deal was in sight.