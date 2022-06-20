Germany downplays Sweden, Finland's NATO bid expectation: Report

Germany, on Monday, downplayed expectation that NATO summit next week would take concrete decision on Finland and Sweden's membership, but it stressed that a deal was in sight.

"I think this is about expectations management and to place this in its historical context," said a high-ranking German government source.

"And given the historical dimension, it would not be a catastrophe if we need a few more weeks" to find a deal, the source added.

"We are confident, very confident that a solution can be found that takes into account both sides' interests."

NATO had originally expected Finland and Sweden's membership bids to sail through quickly at a time when the alliance is keen to show a united front vis-a-vis Russia.

But Turkey's last minute resistance has thrown them off course.

Ankara has accused Finland and Sweden of providing a safe haven for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a "terrorist" group by Turkey and its Western allies.

Ankara has also demanded that they lift their weapons freezes on Turkey.

