/Mumbai gears up for Marco Rubio’s visit as US Secretary of State prepares for India trip

Mumbai: Mumbai is preparing to host US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is scheduled to visit India from October 17 to 22 as New Delhi and Washington seek to strengthen economic and strategic ties, with energy cooperation expected to feature prominently in the discussions.

Rubio is expected to visit Mumbai on October 18-19 and then Jamnagar in Gujarat during the India leg of his tour.

The US State Department has said he will meet senior Indian government officials to discuss the bilateral strategic partnership, regional and global developments, and opportunities to expand energy cooperation.

Meetings with business leaders are also planned to promote commercial investment and economic ties.

The visit places Mumbai, India’s financial capital, at the centre of an important diplomatic and business engagement at a time when the two countries are working to resolve differences over trade and energy.

Security and logistical preparations in focus

With a senior US cabinet official expected in the city, security arrangements and movement logistics are likely to be key considerations for local authorities and agencies involved in coordinating the visit.

However, detailed information about the security deployment, road restrictions, traffic diversions, venues and the precise timing of Rubio’s engagements in Mumbai had not been publicly confirmed in the available communication as of October 15.

Rubio’s visit also includes an engagement linked to the 250th anniversary of American independence, according to reports on the announced itinerary. The event is expected to form part of the broader diplomatic programme in Mumbai.

Energy and investment high on agenda

Energy cooperation is expected to be a central theme of Rubio’s India visit. The discussions come amid continuing differences between New Delhi and Washington over India’s purchases of Russian oil and US measures targeting countries that buy Russian energy.

India has maintained that its energy decisions must take into account the requirements of its large population and the need to secure reliable supplies at competitive prices. Any progress on the issue could have implications for the wider economic relationship between the two countries.

Rubio is also expected to engage with business leaders to explore investment opportunities and strengthen commercial cooperation. His Mumbai meetings will take place against the backdrop of negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, which has cleared the first phase.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had indicated that the trade negotiations are approaching a possible resolution, while acknowledging that some issues remain outstanding. Rubio’s visit could provide an opportunity for the two sides to assess the broader state of economic relations.

Why Jamnagar matters

Beyond Mumbai, Rubio is scheduled to visit Jamnagar, home to Reliance Industries’ major oil-refining complex.

The proposed visit comes amid a broader push by the US administration to deepen energy and commercial links with India. Reliance’s reported plans to invest in a new refinery in Brownsville, Texas, have added significance to the energy dimension of the relationship.

The discussions are expected to reflect the two countries’ interest in expanding commercial cooperation, even as differences over tariffs, trade and Russian oil imports continue to test bilateral ties.

Rubio’s second India visit this year

The October trip will be Rubio’s second visit to India in 2026. His earlier visit in May included engagements in Kolkata and New Delhi, where he met Indian leaders and participated in the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting.