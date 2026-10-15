/Saudi Arabia executes two Bangladeshi nationals over ‘immoral acts’ inside Mecca mosque

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday executed two Bangladeshi nationals, a man and a woman, for what its authorities described as “immoral acts” inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

The Saudi Interior Ministry identified the man as Nazrul Islam Basir and the woman as Siti Akhtar. However, authorities have not disclosed further details about their relationship or the precise nature of the alleged acts.

The executions drew attention after the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah said it had not been informed in advance and had sought formal acknowledgement from Saudi authorities.

An official at the Bangladesh diplomatic mission told Dhaka-based newspaper The Daily Star that the consulate had not received prior notification from the Saudi Interior Ministry.

The official said the consulate had submitted a diplomatic note, known as a note verbale, to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting formal acknowledgement of the executions.

Saudi court sentenced the two to death

According to the Saudi Interior Ministry, security authorities arrested the two following the incident. After an investigation, they were charged and referred to a competent court.

The court convicted them and sentenced them to death, citing the seriousness of the offence and what it described as a violation of the sanctity of the place and time.

The ministry said the sentences were imposed under ta'zir, a category of discretionary punishment under Islamic law. The sentences were subsequently upheld by the relevant judicial authorities, and a royal order authorised their implementation.

The executions took place in the Mecca region on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Details of the alleged acts remain unclear

Saudi authorities have not publicly disclosed the precise nature of the alleged acts committed inside the mosque. The statements cited in the reports also do not specify when or where the two were arrested.