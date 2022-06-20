Agneepath scheme: As stir continues, Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitments

Amid nationwide violent protests, the Indian Army issued a notification on Monday (June 20) regarding the government's Agneepath scheme. The notification is related to the first round of recruitment through the scheme. The registration for the same will start in July.

The newly-released notification basically outlines terms and conditions of service, eligibility, discharge and other crucial details of the scheme.

The Army notification read: "The registrations will be opened from July onwards by the respective Army Recruitment Offices (ARO) for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (aviation/ammunition examiner), Agniveer clerk/store keeper technical, Agniveer tradesman (10th pass) and Agniveer Tradesman (8th pass) as per the ARO rally schedule."

It added, "Agniveers enrolled under the scheme will not be eligible for any kind of Pension and Gratuity."

The notification further added that the service of the 'Agniveers' will commence from the date of enrolment. They would form a distinct rank in the Army, different from other existing ranks.

Those who are enrolled under this scheme will be required to undergo periodical medical checkups. Physical/written/field tests will also be there as per orders.

Protests erupted in various parts of the country after some aspirants for the armed forces are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme.

Concerns were raised over the length of service, no pension provisions for those released early and the previously said 17.5 to 21-year age restriction.

