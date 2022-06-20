Canadian authorities to review MDMA trials over alleged abuse of study participants

The California-based Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) started conducting trials into the medicinal values of the drug MDMA and in May 2021, they released their first results from a phase three trial. The study, which was published in the Nature journal, hailed the drug as an effective medicine for people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) – a condition which does not have any proper treatment as of now. However, the study has created a lot of controversy as Canadian regulators have said that they will be reviewing the clinical trials after a number of complaints from the participants regarding “alleged investigator misconduct”.

According to The Guardian, producers of the New York magazine podcast Cover Story: Power Trip lodged the main complaint after they spoke to a number of participants. During their interviews, the podcast producers found that there were allegations of misbehaviour and physical assaults.

Richard Yensen, one of the therapists involved in the studies, was also accused of sexual assault by a subject called Meaghan Buisson. According to The Guardian, Buisson accused him of sexual assault constituting battery, but the file was not taken forward by the Canadian police and prosecutors.

Other complaints regarding the MDMA trials involved three patients alleging that their suicidal thoughts got worse over time as they were not allowed to take antidepressant medication.

“Maps is trying to be too many things,” said one psychotherapist who worked on Maps MDMA trials according to The Guardian. “They need to slow down and focus on the research that’s actually being done and doing quality long-term follow-ups while listening to and providing for their trial participants when they’re saying, ‘I need extra support,” he was further quoted in the report.

