Top 10 world news: Putin oversees nuclear training, Sunak’s first PMQ and more

Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin oversees training of nuclear deterrence forces

Amid the ongoing Ukraine war, Kremlin said on Wednesday (October 26) said that Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the training of nuclear deterrence forces, troops that are responsible for responding to threats of nuclear war.



UK politics LIVE updates: Britain's new PM Sunak reinstates fracking ban

Sunak has reinstated the fracking ban in the U-turn on the summer campaign. On being asked about moving ahead with allowing fracking, Sunak told MPs: "I have already said I stand by the manifesto on that."

Shots fired at protesters during gathering at Mahsa Amini's grave in Iran

Hengaw, a Norway-based human rights group that monitors the situation in Kurdistan, said on Thursday that Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters in Saqez – the hometown of Mahsa Amini. The incident took place during a gathering to mark 40 days of Amini's death.

Lockdown returns in Wuhan, the first-ever Covid hotspot in the world

The city of Wuhan in China, which was the first COVID hotspot three years ago at the start of the pandemic, has imposed lockdown in some of the districts. Hanyang is one of the districts in Wuhan which where lockdown was imposed after spike in coronavirus cases.

Boeing faces a $3.3 billion loss after a rise in defence unit charges

On Wednesday, the aerospace giant, Boeing Co. reported a loss of $3.3 billion citing problems with its defence business, supply chain disruptions as well as regulatory hurdles in its commercial jet unit. The company has also reported an increase in revenue by 4% from last year to $16 billion.



Rishi Sunak postpones announcement of plan to uplift UK economy to November 17

Newly elected British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not be announcing his plan to repair the public finances of the country as scheduled on October 31. According to Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, the public will have to wait till November 17 for the much-anticipated official announcement.



At least 230 people have been killed amid tribal clashes in Sudan

According to authorities in Sudan, at least 230 people have been killed and over 200 people have been injured amid the ongoing land dispute in the country’s Blue Nile province. The region that borders Ethiopia and South Sudan is witnessing an escalation in violence that began earlier this year.

Ukraine war: Russia reiterates 'dirty bomb' claims duing call with India

Amid the ongoing Ukraine war, Russia has raised concerns over Kyiv's alleged planning to use a "dirty bomb", which is a conventional explosive device that is laced with toxic nuclear material.



Rishi Sunak becomes UK's richest PM with more wealth than King Charles III

Rishi Sunak's appointment as the new British Prime Minister had a lot of unique accolades attached to it. Besides being the first Indian-origin politician to become the head of government in the United Kingdom, Sunak also became the richest politician to ascend to the position in the history of the nation.

Mercedes-Benz to exit Russian market, sells shares to local car dealer chain

On Wednesday, the German carmaker Mercedes-Benz said it would quit the Russian market and sell its shares in the local subsidiaries to the country’s car dealer chain Avtodom, joining several other car manufacturers to exit Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.