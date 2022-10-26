UK politics LIVE: PM Rishi Sunak set to face Opposition for first time

Rishi Sunak Photograph: AFP
UK PM Rishi Sunak faces his first major political test as he prepares to face the Opposition which is likely to grill him in UK Parliament. The UK government still has a task to restore the country's economic credibility. In Prime Minister's Questions (PMQ) today, Sunak will likely be grilled by the Opposition about his plans to improve the economic situation. Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss had to leave the office due to inability to contain the economic turmoil. Sunak is due to hold first meeting of his new cabinet. WION brings you LIVE updates as focus settles on what's happening in the UK yet again.
Oct 26, 2022, 02:24 PM (IST)
As Sunak prepares to face the Opposition for the first time, it is being expected that he would be asked pointed questions by the Opposition over Home Secretary Suella Braverman's appointment.
Less than a week ago, Braverman was forced to resign as home secretary. Her re-appointment on the same post in Rishi Sunak's cabinet has started a discussion in UK political circles.
The Labour Party is expected to probe this matter during PMQ today.
Oct 26, 2022, 02:18 PM (IST)
UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to delay presenting the fiscal statement, the current due date for which is October 31, as per report by The Times.
The report has said that PM Rishi Sunak is considering postponing the statement to next month in order to consider options to improve the economy.
Oct 26, 2022, 02:07 PM (IST)
Cabinet members have begun to arrive at UK PM Rishi Sunak's official residence 10, Downing Street for first cabinet meeting.