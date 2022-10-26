UK politics LIVE: PM Rishi Sunak set to face Opposition for first time

As Sunak prepares to face the Opposition for the first time, it is being expected that he would be asked pointed questions by the Opposition over Home Secretary Suella Braverman's appointment.

Less than a week ago, Braverman was forced to resign as home secretary. Her re-appointment on the same post in Rishi Sunak's cabinet has started a discussion in UK political circles.

The Labour Party is expected to probe this matter during PMQ today.