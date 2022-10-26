Russia-Ukraine war: Putin oversees training of nuclear deterrence forces

Amid the ongoing Ukraine war, Kremlin said on Wednesday (October 26) said that Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the training of nuclear deterrence forces, troops that are responsible for responding to threats of nuclear war.

A Kremlin statement said: "The tasks envisaged during the training of the strategic deterrence forces were completed in full, and all missiles reached their targets."

The statement added that "under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, a training session was held with ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces".

Russian state television showed Putin overseeing the drills from a control room. Also, the nation's Zvezda military news channel showed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu telling Putin that the Russian forces practised "delivering a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike".

Yars intercontinental ballistdc missiles, submarines and Tupolev strategic bomber planes were involved in the exercises, the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov told Putin.

The drills also included Tu-95 long-rage aircraft as Russia tested launching missiles from the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian Far East. Also from the waters of the Barents Sea in the Arctic.

The drills came amid Russia has expressed concerns over Ukraine plotting the usage of the "dirty bomb", which is a conventional explosive device that is laced with toxic nuclear material.

