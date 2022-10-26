Rishi Sunak becomes UK's richest PM with more wealth than King Charles III

Rishi Sunak's appointment as the new British Prime Minister had a lot of unique accolades attached to it. Besides being the first Indian-origin politician to become the head of government in the United Kingdom, Sunak also became the richest politician to ascend to the position in the history of the nation.

With an estimated net worth of around $837 million between him and his wife Akshata Murthy, they are richer than King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla. The couple also currently holds the 222nd spot in the entire country according to The Sunday Times UK Rich List.

Also read | UK politics LIVE: PM Rishi Sunak set to face Opposition for first time

While no such wealth can be traced to any recent British PM. Guinness Book of World Records claims that the previous record belonged to Edward Stanley back in the 19th century. While it is impossible to accurately calculate his wealth, the number will roughly stand at more than $521 million.

Sunak comes from a relatively wealthy family with his education taking place at the elite school Winchester College and the University of Oxford. After graduating, he worked as an analyst at Goldman Sachs and another prominent hedge fund where he earned his fortune.

Also read | Israel shares 'proof' with US that Iran supplied drones to Russia

However, the biggest chunk of his wealth comes from the stakes owned by him and his wife – Akshata Murthy – in the Indian tech company Infosys. The company was co-founded by Sunak's father-in-law Narayana Murthy and although Sunak transferred his shares to his wife after becoming an elected member of the parliament, it has made no change to their net worth.

According to Reuters, Akshata owns $782 million worth of shares in the company.