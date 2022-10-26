Shots fired at protesters during gathering at Mahsa Amini's grave in Iran

Hengaw, a Norway-based human rights group that monitors the situation in Kurdistan, said on Thursday that Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters in Saqez – the hometown of Mahsa Amini. The incident took place during a gathering to mark 40 days of Amini's death.

According to Hengaw's post on Twitter, protestors ignored official warnings to gather at Amini's grave which resulted in the security forces using guns and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

"Security forces have shot tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan square, Saqez city," the tweet read. The group also proved pictures of the protesters who gathered at the spot.

The 22-year-old Amini was detained by the country's morality police for flouting the hijab law and later in the day, she was declared dead by the hospital with the post-mortem report showing signs of trauma. It led to protests all around Iran with many women burning hijabs and cutting their hair.

On Thursday, videos showed that hundreds of people gathered at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez to pay tribute to Amini and raised slogans like "woman, life, freedom" and "death to the dictator".

The security forces were already on high alert after news broke about the gathering and according to the videos posted on social media, a tussle ensued between them and the protesters.

The United Kingdom, the United States, European Union, and Canada have already imposed sanctions on the morality police and top Iranian officials for the crackdown on the protests in the recent past.