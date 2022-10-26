Ukraine war: Russia reiterates 'dirty bomb' claims duing call with India

Amid the ongoing Ukraine war, Russia has raised concerns over Kyiv's alleged planning to use a "dirty bomb", which is a conventional explosive device that is laced with toxic nuclear material.

Moscow had also dialled the United Kingdom, Turkey, and France to convey its fears about the usage of such weapons, which has the potential to escalate tensions in the region.

Now, in the latest attempt, Russia held telephonic conversations with India and China. Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday reiterated "dirty bomb" claims in a video call with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe respectively.

The ministry said in a statement: "The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Army General Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Chinese counterpart concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'."

In a separate phone call with the Indian defence minister, he talked about the same issue. Meanwhile, Singh told Shoigu that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. The Indian minister added that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side.

In a statement, the Indian ministry said: "Singh reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict."

"He pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity," the statement added.

The ministry added that the Indian defence minister also discussed bilateral defence cooperation between India and Russia and mentioned the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

Russia has blamed Ukraine that it is plotting to use a "dirty bomb", but Kyiv dismissed the allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia has information showing the "existing threat" of Ukraine using a "dirty bomb".

"We will vigorously continue bringing our point of view to the world community to encourage them to take active steps to prevent such irresponsible behaviour," Peskov said, adding that Ukraine is "preparing for such a terrorist act of sabotage".

