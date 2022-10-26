Russia notifies US of the annual nuclear exercise it has started

Russia on Tuesday informed the US about its annual nuclear exercise. The prior information is expected to reduce the chance of 'escalation' as the nuclear threat remains at an all-time high. While the exercise has begun, Russia will fire nuclear-capable missiles from today i.e Wednesday.

"The US was notified, and, as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia," said the Pentagon in a statement.

"Russia is complying with its arms control obligations and its transparency commitments to make those notifications," it added.

Russia is obliged to inform about such missile launches under the new START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). The treaty is the last remaining arms reduction pact between the former cold war rivals which limits the nuclear warheads to 1,550.

Russia's exercise coincides wth NATO's nuclear exercise called 'Steadfast Noon' which has been going on from October 17 and will conclude on October 30. Belgium is the host of this year's exercise.

When quizzed about Russia's nuclear exercise, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said they will monitor it and "remain vigilant not least in light of the veiled nuclear threats and the dangerous nuclear rhetoric we have seen from the Russian side."

The same day as Pentagon released a statement about Russia's intentions, US President Joe Biden issued a strong warning to Russia, stating that unleashing a nuclear weapon in the conflict with Ukraine would be a horrible mistake.

The US and its allies fear that Russia may launch a "false flag" strike using a dirty bomb in order to justify the use of conventional nuclear weapons as Moscow finds itself in a precarious position in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Interestingly, the last time Russia held a nuclear exercise was in February, the same month it invaded Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

