Biden warns Russia against using nukes, says would be 'incredibly serious mistake'

Reporters questioned Biden about his belief that Russia is planning a "dirty bomb" attack that it would later attribute to Ukraine. Biden responded, "Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon."
On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden issued a strong warning to Russia, stating that unleashing a nuclear weapon in the conflict with Ukraine would be a horrible mistake.
Russia has frequently cautioned Ukraine not to use a "dirty bomb" on its own soil.
This is a typical bomb that has been loaded with radioactive, biological, or chemical components that spread during an explosion.
The US and its allies fear that Russia may launch a "false flag" strike using a dirty bomb in order to justify the use of conventional nuclear weapons as Moscow finds itself in a precarious position in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Biden stated: "I'm not guaranteeing that it's a false flag operation yet. We don't know."
According to the Pentagon, Russia would suffer consequences if it used such technology.
"If Russia were to employ nuclear weapons or a dirty bomb, there would be consequences," spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder warned reporters without going into further detail.
