Top 10 world news: Putin calls Kakhovka dam attack barbaric, TikTok used as espionage tool by China, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation with Turkish leader Erdogan first opened up on the attack on the Kakhovka dam, which took place on Tuesday and described it as "a barbaric act," The Kremlin believes the dam was damaged due to Ukraine's actions. Meanwhile, the German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said during his India trip that the multibillion-dollar deal to manufacture submarines for the Indian navy in India will take more time to conclude. Also making the headlines is China's infamous TikTok app, whose former executive has now claimed that China used data collected through the app to monitor and sky upon Hong Kong activists in 2018.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Vladimir Putin calls Kakhovka dam attack 'barbaric act' in first reaction President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (June 7) called the attack on the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam a "barbaric act", in his first public reaction to the situation. Moscow has already blamed Ukraine for the "catastrophic" attack.

German minister says India’s submarine project yet to be completed, Berlin in race for contract German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday (June 6) that the process related to India's proposed procurement of six submarines was yet to be completed and that the German industry was at a "good place" in the race for the contract.

Using TikTok, China spied on Hong Kong activists, claims former employee A former executive at TikTok's parent company ByteDance has claimed that China's Communist Party (CCP) accessed user data collected by the short-video app to spy upon and monitor Hong Kong activists in 2018.

Explained: The many health troubles of Pope Francis as he goes for intestinal surgery Pope Francis was taken to hospital on Wednesday for surgery on the intestine. The Vatican said that the 86-year-old pontiff is expected to remain hospitalised for several days, and he will be put under general anaesthesia.

France gives thumbs down to NATO’s plans of opening liaison office in Japan France has rejected a proposal by NATO to open a liaison office in Japan. As per media reports, French officials are of the view that NATO’s presence in the East Asian region will distract it from its prime region of focus.

Spain experiences 'hottest spring on record' in 60 years Spain has logged its hottest spring ever in the last 60 years of recordkeeping, as average temperatures remained generally two degrees Celsius above the usual, reported the national weather agency on Wednesday.

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Landmines probably floating in flood water, warns NGO Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates.

Protests erupt in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan; CM threatens legal action Massive protests erupted in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, on Wednesday, over controversial social media posts on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and Mysore King Tipu Sultan.

Lionel Messi to sign for David Beckham-owned Inter Miami - Reports Lionel Messi is all set to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami FC as the striker is reportedly keen to join the David Beckham-owned franchise in the United States.