France gives thumbs down to NATO’s plans of opening liaison office in Japan

France has rejected a proposal by NATO to open a liaison office in Japan. As per media reports, French officials are of the view that NATO’s presence in the East Asian region will distract it from its prime region of focus.

NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg previously hinted that an office in Japan will help the military alliance counter the rising security threats from China. However, Paris is not keen on pursuing any plan which could put Europe-China ties in jeopardy. Why is France opposing NATO’s planned office in Japan? French officials believe that putting NATO’s focus away from the Atlantic region goes against the provisions of the military alliance. “NATO (stands for) North Atlantic, and both article V and article VI (in its statutes) clearly limit the scope to North Atlantic,” a French official was quoted as saying by several media reports.

“There is no NATO liaison office in any country in the region. If NATO needs situational awareness in the region it can use the embassies designated as point of contact,” the official added.

Earlier, it was French President Emmanuel Macron who referred to the move as "a big mistake." France's opposition can stymie NATO's plans for Japan as a unanimous approval of the North Atlantic Council is required. Reactions from Japan and China Japan declined to comment on Macron's latest remarks, saying "deliberations" at various levels were still underway. "Various considerations are underway within NATO. At this point, I will refrain from commenting with prejudgment," Japan's top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said.