Kakhovka Dam destruction LIVE | Ukraine says breach 'biggest environmental catastrophe since Chernobyl'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the partial destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine is another distressing outcome of Russia's invasion of its neighboring country. Speaking to reporters at UN headquarters in New York, Guterres described the incident as a tragic consequence of war, highlighting the immense toll it takes on people's lives.

"Today's tragedy is yet another example of the horrific price of war on people" he said adding "The floodgates of suffering have been overflowing for more than a year. That must stop."

Guterres said that the UN "has no access to independent information on the circumstances that led to the destruction" of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

"But one thing is clear," he added. "This is another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine."