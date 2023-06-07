Kakhovka Dam destruction LIVE | Ukraine says breach 'biggest environmental catastrophe since Chernobyl'
Story highlights
The destruction of Kakhovka, a major dam in Ukraine, has unleashed a torrent of water. The flooding, as per reports, has inundated two dozen villages in the war zone frontline and has sparked fears of humanitarian disaster. The Soviet-era dam supplies water to Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014 and to Europe's largest nuclear plant, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control. The two warring nations, Russia and Ukraine, have blamed each other for the blasts that led to the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam. Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates.
In a tweet, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense blamed Russia for the partial destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam and said that the flooding from the reservoir's destruction killed 300 animals in the Nova Kakhovka zoo.
Labelling this "ecocide," the Ukrainian ministry said "The Russians want to destroy anything that is alive."
300 animals died today in the Nova Kakhovka zoo due to russia's destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam.
This is ecocide.
The russians want to destroy anything that is alive.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who since the start of Russia's invasion has condemned Moscow for violating the UN charter, said attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure "must stop." As per the UN chief, the United Nations and its humanitarian partners are "rushing support" to those affected by the breach of the Kakhovka Dam.
"We have all seen the tragic images coming out today of the monumental humanitarian, economic and ecological catastrophe in the Kherson region of Ukraine."
"The United Nations and humanitarian partners are rushing support in coordination with the government of Ukraine -- including drinking water and water purification tablets and other critical assistance," he added.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the partial destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine is another distressing outcome of Russia's invasion of its neighboring country. Speaking to reporters at UN headquarters in New York, Guterres described the incident as a tragic consequence of war, highlighting the immense toll it takes on people's lives.
"Today's tragedy is yet another example of the horrific price of war on people" he said adding "The floodgates of suffering have been overflowing for more than a year. That must stop."
Guterres said that the UN "has no access to independent information on the circumstances that led to the destruction" of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.
"But one thing is clear," he added. "This is another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine."
According to Ostap Semerak, Ukraine's former minister of ecology, the breach of the dam poses the greatest current threat, but there are additional dangers that could arise in the coming days and weeks as floodwaters engulf various areas. He said that cities, petrol stations, and farms are at risk of being inundated, which could lead to contamination from agrochemicals and oil products. Eventually, these pollutants may flow into the Black Sea, causing further environmental concerns.
"This will have an impact on Romania, Georgia, Turkey and Bulgaria. It will be harmful for all the region," said the former minister.
"Our government has announced this is the biggest environmental catastrophe in Europe over the past 10 years, and I think it may be the worst in Ukraine since Chornobyl in 1986," he added.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has announced through a tweet that its experts stationed at Zaporizhzhia, located 100 miles (160km) upstream from the collapsed dam, are closely observing the unfolding situation. They have stated that, at present, there is "no immediate nuclear safety risk" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
As per a report by the Guardian, cooling pools at the plant are currently filled.
However, the situation could evolve in the future if the reservoir behind the dam experiences significant depletion. In such a scenario, it would become challenging to replenish the cooling system and operate the diesel generators. This would potentially pose a risk to the nuclear power plant's safety.
Following the collapse of a dam along the Dnipro River, approximately 42,000 individuals in Russian and Ukrainian controlled areas are now at risk of flooding. The United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths has issued a warning, highlighting the "grave and far-reaching consequences" of this event.
Addressing the Security Council, he expressed concerns about the severe implications resulting from the breach of the dam. He said that it "will have grave and far-reaching consequences for thousands of people in southern Ukraine on both sides of the front line through the loss of homes, food, safe water and livelihoods."
Both Ukraine and Russia are blaming each other for the dam collapse. Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately committing a war crime by destroying the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam, which was responsible for powering a hydroelectric station. On the other hand, the Kremlin has pointed fingers at Ukraine, claiming that it is attempting to divert attention from Kyiv's high-stakes counteroffensive, which Moscow asserts is faltering.
The dam, which is 30 metres tall and 3.2 kilometres (around two miles) long, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro River. It holds significant amounts of water — as per Reuters, it holds water equivalent to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah.
The Nova Kakhovka Dam supplies water to Crimea, and to Europe's largest nuclear plant, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.