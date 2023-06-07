Lionel Messi to sign for David Beckham-owned Inter Miami - Reports

Lionel Messi is all set to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami FC as the striker is reportedly keen to join the David Beckham-owned franchise in the United States. Messi, who recently departed from Paris Saint-Germain was reportedly on the books of Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and former side Barcelona, but it has now emerged that the 2022 World Cup winner will now play for Inter Miami. This will be the first time that the star Argentine will play outside Europe.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami



🇺🇸 Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen.



𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎#Messi #MLS pic.twitter.com/UYqemodrxk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023 ×

Messi on the move

After playing for PSG for two seasons, the Argentina captain opted to leave the club after the conclusion of the current season. Barcelona were firmly in the race to sign Messi along with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The latter had reportedly tabled a deal of $430 million to sign Messi while Xavi Hernandez’ Barcelona were also keen to sign the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, according to the latest reports from reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 35-year-old will pen a deal with David Beckham’s side.