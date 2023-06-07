ugc_banner

Lionel Messi to sign for David Beckham-owned Inter Miami - Reports

Miami, USAWritten By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

Lionel Messi to sign for David Beckham-owned Inter Miami - Reports Photograph:(Twitter)

The saga surrounding Lionel Messi's next club could come to an end as he is reportedly close to a move to Inter Miami FC in the Major League Soccer (MLS). 

Lionel Messi is all set to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami FC as the striker is reportedly keen to join the David Beckham-owned franchise in the United States. Messi, who recently departed from Paris Saint-Germain was reportedly on the books of Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and former side Barcelona, but it has now emerged that the 2022 World Cup winner will now play for Inter Miami. This will be the first time that the star Argentine will play outside Europe.

Messi on the move

After playing for PSG for two seasons, the Argentina captain opted to leave the club after the conclusion of the current season. Barcelona were firmly in the race to sign Messi along with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The latter had reportedly tabled a deal of $430 million to sign Messi while Xavi Hernandez’ Barcelona were also keen to sign the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, according to the latest reports from reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 35-year-old will pen a deal with David Beckham’s side.

The Argentine superstar had been in the headlines for the last few weeks with his departure being a hot topic in the world of football. If the reported move does go through in the coming days, it will be the first time Messi will play club football outside Europe. He will walk out of Europe with a host of trophies in his cabinet, having pocketed 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, two French Ligue One titles, and several other major domestic honours with Barcelona and PSG.

Al-Hilal miss out on the move

Earlier it was thought that Messi could be joining Saudi side Al-Hilal which could have seen him join rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the league. The Middle-East League has already acquired current Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema from Real Madrid while N’Golo Kante is also reported to be on his way to joining the Saudi Pro League. Interestingly, it will be for the first time in more than 20 years that European football won’t witness Ronaldo and Messi playing in the continent. 

 

