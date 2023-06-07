WTC Final: Virat Kohli hopes for another Rohit Sharma century at the Oval

Rohit Sharma is all set to lead India in the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and Virat Kohli has given his skipper a huge thumbs up to have done a wonderful job for the country in Test matches over last three-four years.

"The way he has performed in Test cricket in last three-four years is a testimony to his temperament towards playing Test cricket and having belief in himself that he can do it in Test cricket as well at the highest level and opening is not an easy job and he's done a wonderful job. opening the innings for us in last three for years so he's really done amazingly well in all formats of the game for us," said Kohli in a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its Instagram handle.

Kohli also appreciated Rohit's batting style and said that he enjoyed a lot from the other hand while batting with Rohit.

"He's someone that when you watch him play you enjoy watching him play so I have had amazing partnerships with him and I have thoroughly enjoyed it from the other end when he's going great guns," said the former India skipper.

Speaking about Sharma's talent, Kohli said that the Mumbai batsman always had more time than anyone else.

"Rohit I have always said that he's got more than anyone else on the ball and that's his special ability he had from day one. When I saw him the first time I understood what the hype was all about and why he was rated so highly and what he's done for India in white-ball cricket over the long period of time we all knew," said Kohli.

As for the WTC Final, Rohit had scored a century last time India played at the Oval in England and Kohli hoped for the same this time around as well.

"As I said he's performed really well in these conditions and las time around got a hundred in the oval hopefully he can repeat the same in this final as well," concluded Kohli.

